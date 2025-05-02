Why Wizards Should Decline Mock Trade Involving Marcus Smart
There are many moments when one may think of what could have been. We live in a time where hypothetical thinking is critical to many. When we think hypothetically, it gives us a sense of clarity. As the offseason is here, the Washington Wizards should engage in hypothetical thinking.
Many people nowadays love to play NBA 2K for one reason: to be the General Manager of their favorite team. It is not as easy as it may appear to be to walk in the shoes of Will Dawkins. He has a lot of significant decisions to make this summer and for many years to come.
In a mock trade that has circulated, one option that came up involved trading away newly acquired veteran Marcus Smart. Smart has played a beautiful second half of the season for the Wizards. He has helped in the development of many of the young guys on the team, as he has a lot of tips to offer simply from his experience in the NBA.
However, Smart is only getting older as he is now in his 30s. The return for Smart in this proposed mock trade would be RJ Barrett from the Toronto Raptors? Why would this trade even be considered? Who says no to such a trade?
Despite Barrett being significantly younger than Smart, the Wizards should decline this deal. Barrett, at only 24 years old, complicates matters for the Wizards. He would interfere in the growth and development of Bilal Coulibaly. Coulibaly is an amazing defender, so he brings more upside to the team in the long run. However, Barrett would want to get his buckets now.
Barrett would want to be a go-to player for the Wizards, and he doesn’t appear to have that type of outlook. He is also making a lot of money, so he would eat the salary cap and put the Wizards in a bind to not be able to retain their other core players. Additionally, the Raptors would want draft capital as well. Will Dawkins and the Wizards worked hard to get that draft capital. This trade is an easy pass for the Washington Wizards.
