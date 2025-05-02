Why Wizards Should Decline Mock Trade Involving Marcus Smart

Bleacher Report Trade Proposal:



Wizards Receive:

RJ Barrett



Raptors Receive:

Marcus Smart

2026 SRP Swap



RJ Barrett's 2025 Stats:

21.1 PPG - 6.3 REB - 5.4 AST - 54.7% TS

$57.3 Million Through Next Two Years



Should The Wizards Take This Trade? pic.twitter.com/VragAwn55Y