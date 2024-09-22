The Curious Case Of Jordan Poole
At one point in time, while playing with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole looked like a rising star in the NBA. He was perfectly paired with the Splash Brothers and was able to put all of his offensive skills on display while being a part of an elite defensive team, which is not his strong suit. But then there was an indcident with then-teammate Draymond Green, which played a part in Poole's exit. Now, he's with the Wizards and his time in DC has been up and down as well.
Originally, Poole was viewed as a starter who could add some real firepower to a lineup alongside Kyle Kuzma, but that didn't seem to suit him very well. In 52 games as a starter for the Wizards, Poole averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 30% from three-point range. Those aren't horrible numbers, but they aren't good enough for a starting shooting guard who is known for offense and who might be option No. 1 on any given night. So, interim head coach Brian Keefe decided to move Poole to the bench, which didn't sit well with the former Warrior at first, but it became clear that it was a better fit, at least at the end of last season. For the final 12 games of the season as a key reserve, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
So what's the plan for this upcoming season? That's the $32,000,000 question.
Whether it's as a starter or as a big-time bench player, Poole needs to increase his scoring. With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis long gone, Poole, along with Kuzma and newly-acquired big man Jonas Valiancunas, all need to step up their offensive game in an effort to score more points. Throw in rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, along with youngster Bilal Coulibaly, and you have several mouths to feed. Kuzma and Poole should be the leading scorers with everyone else getting in where they fit in.
One thing that Poole can do with the best of them is playmake and create his own shot. He'll need to do both a lot, especially if he's coming off the bench, in order the younger players to be put in places to succeed. Poole can be careless with the ball at times, so he'll need to cut that down particularly is he's playing the point guard position with the second unit. If Poole is the primary ball handler for the second line, he will be given the reins to lead the Wizards’ offense. That could obviously boost his stats but also could put a spotlight on his efficiency, which has been an issue at times. In Golden State, he was sometimes criticized for shot selection, so managing his shooting percentages and decision-making will be key to maximizing his potential.
Of course, there is also a defensive end of the floor and this is where Poole seems to struggle the most in the NBA. While he was with the Warriors, he was able to blend in and hide a bit as a part of an elite defensive structure and system. In Washington, that's not the case. Keefe may need to protect him with defensive-minded lineups, which are now possible with guys like Coulibaly, Sarr and Valanciunas on the roster.
Poole is in an interesting position in DC. At just 24 years old, he has the chance to be a major piece of Washington's rebuild if the things above are handled correctly. If he continues to struggle on defense while also takes bad shots and piles up turnovers, his current contract could be his last. However, if he takes on the new role and finds some consistency in his game while also knocking down shots at a high clip, he could really cement himself as a sold starter/bench firecracker for years to come.