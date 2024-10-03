Three Teams Wizards Can Trade Malcolm Brogdon To
Malcolm Brogdon was one of the additions that the Washington Wizards made during the NBA offseason. The veteran guard is projected to be the team's starting point guard to open up the year.
While the 31-year-old could end up sticking with the team for the entirety of the 2024-25 season, there is a wide belief that he will end up becoming a trade chip of ahead of the deadline.
Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon put up solid production. He ended up averaging 15.7 points per game to go along with 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Brogdon also shot 44.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers would look awfully intriguing to contenders looking to make a trade deadline impact move.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three teams who could end up becoming potential trade suitors for Brogdon if the Wizards opt to place him on the trade block.
Milwaukee Bucks
A return to the Bucks could make a lot of sense for Brogdon. He had a lot of success playing in Milwaukee before and could add excellent depth for a team looking to contend for a championship.
His ability to spot up and knock down shots from the perimeter would fit nicely alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo once again. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he would bring a lot of offensive firepower for a team that really needed it last season, especially in their second unit.
Dallas Mavericks
Joining the Mavericks would be another intriguing fit. He would become Kyrie Irving's primary backup and would be an excellent addition to run the bench unit.
Brogdon would be able to compete for a championship in Dallas as well. In the NBA Finals last year, their depth was a real problem. Making a trade for a player like Brogdon could be a perfect fit for the team and player.
New York Knicks
Why not throw the Knicks onto this list? They have been extremely aggressive as they look to build a championship team. Acquiring Brogdon to be a key bench piece would make sense if the two sides could come to an agreement on a trade that makes sense.
If New York gets to the trade deadline and need more of an offensive punch in the second unit, Brogdon would emerge as a primary target. This is a destination to keep a close eye on.