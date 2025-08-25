Wizards' Next Steps to Contend for Championship
The Washington Wizards are among a few teams in the NBA that is in the midst of a rebuild. After missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year, general manager Will Dawkins made a second aggressive trade in 2025.
The first deal saw forward Kyle Kuzma go to the Milwaukee Bucks for small forward Khris Middleton. Two months ago, Dawkins also dealt Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum.
Now, with a pair of starters that bring playoff experience to a team of youngsters like Alex Sarr, Bud Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards have a balance of veterans and youthful athletes.
Washington can take these three next steps towards becoming legit Eastern Conference threats to not only make the postseason, but to make a deep playoff run.
1. Make a third trade, this time involving their own 2026 first-round pick.
The Wizards drafted three players in this year's draft. Tre Johnson and Will Riley come to Washington as first-round talent with Jamir Watkins still being a great second-round find.
Washington does not need anymore inexperienced players to a roster full of players under 25 that have never been to a playoff game.
Thus, swapping the next two or three first-round draft picks, perhaps Middleton, and an additional bench player or pair of second-round picks can bring in someone like Lauri Markannen. If the Utah Jazz star is out of the Wizards' price range, then Washington can try to entice the Pacers to pass on Bennedict Mathurin.
A player with a resume that features the ability score, rebound, and not turnover the ball, while adding a deep shot to their game is an immediate asset to the Wizards and their hopes to return to the playoffs.
2. Establish the point guard position.
Teams that made the playoffs in 2025 have that established like the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Others that don't, like the Sacramento Kings, missed out on the postseason.
This endeavor could include developing Bub Carrington as there may not be a need to get another point guard. The local favorite on the Wizards is just 20 years old.
Carrington, a Baltimore, Maryland native, averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his first season in the league. Already, the Wizards guard has shown he can endure the vigors of a full 82-game schedule. Carrington played in every game this season while starting in 57 of them.
Malcolm Brogdon is gone, as the point guard came to Washington with Carrington that saw Deni Avdija go to the Portland Trailblazers. Brogdon only played in 24 games for the Wizards but averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per contest.
Carrington will benefit from McCollum and Middleton on the wing, so long as they remain a Wizard.
3. Be prepared from a coaching change.
For instance, the Detroit Pistons moved on from Monty Williams last summer. BJ Bickerstaff helped take the Pistons to the first round, and nearly the second, after years of sitting out the postseason.
The Pacers did the same when the dismissed Nate McMillian. It allowed Indiana to bring back Rick Carlisle.
There are a few coaching candidates with a better resume than current Wizards coach Brian Keefe. Frank Vogel, the top assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, and Michael Malone, former Denver Nuggets head coach, are viable options among others.
For Washington to be taken seriously, there may be a future changing of the guard on the sideline.
