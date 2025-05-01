Wizards Announcing Booth Singled Out as One of NBA's Worst
Awful Announcing, home to all news surrounding sports media, released their annual local NBA announcing booth rankings last week, their contributions to the league's pivoting into award season during these ongoing playoffs.
All things Washington Wizards have been getting dunked on recently, with recent polls from The Athletic revealing that players anonymously agreed upon DC as the second-worst organization in the NBA, and considered their team's coach, Brian Keefe, as the worst in the business. Awful Announcing's readers piled onto the onslaught in the commentating booth ranking, voting Washington's duo of Chris Miller and Drew Gooden as the 27th best in the league.
It's a slight uptick from the pair's 28th-place finish a season before, with Miller and Gooden clearly outlasting infamous homers in Golden State and Philadelphia for two straight seasons. This time, they even outperformed the Phoenix booth, but they're still considered among the league's most generic game-callers.
The final results of the fan vote reveal that they received some shoutouts for their enthusiasm during an otherwise-unwatchable season to the eyes of the general NBA fan. 70% of contributors gave the duo a passing grade, according to the piece, putting them a level above their fellow dregs.
It's a tough beat for Miller and Gooden, who've shared the microphone for three seasons without much opportunity to cover winning basketball. Whether it's due to a general lack of excitement about what they have to contribute, or, just as likely, a lack of effort by the casual fan to tune in, their national reputation about aligns with everything else Wizards-related.
