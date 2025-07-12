Wizards Guard Concludes Run as Player's Association President
The National Basketball Player's Association elected Fred VanVleet as their newest President, with the NBA player pool voting for the Houston Rockets guard as their new spokesman upon reigning leader CJ McCollum's term coming to a close.
McCollum, now a member of the Washington Wizards, held the position of association president for the prior four years, most notably presiding over the NBPA during negotiation of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between players and the league.
The CBA, largely unpopular due to the strict salary restraints it places upon teams looking to spend, was only recently implemented and is set for expiration in 2030, where it's sure to be renogotiated.
VanVleet, having won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 as a previously-undrafted free agent before inking a few big deals with the Rockets in recent years, is set to look out for the players as one of the league's more respected veterans on a contending Houston Rockets team.
McCollum is entering the twilight of his career on the Wizards as an older, similarly-accomplished scorer and shooter, and will spend at least the start of his upcoming season in Washington as a much-needed veteran on the young team loaded with prospects looking for minutes.
The former Portland Trail Blazer and New Orleans Pelican caught plenty of heat during his time as the organization's head despite not acting alone, but may be able to singularly focus on his on-court duties with his fresh start in D.C.
