Wizards Newest Scorer Sends Message After Trade
The Washington Wizards are as close to being a "destination" as they've been in a very long time. They're not yet any good at winning NBA games, but players are trying to force their way to the development capital of the league.
The draft has given us some good recent examples of this recent turn, starting with 2024's projected top pick in Alex Sarr, who could've gone first overall last summer had he not done all he could to shoo away the Atlanta Hawks. Another prospect attempted to deploy a similar strategy mere weeks ago, when Ace Bailey refused multiple workouts in attempt to leverage his way to the rebuilding Wizards. Even though his gambit failed when Utah snagged him right before Washington's spot, his game plan revealed a pattern.
Cam Whitmore has been on the trade block for much of this offseason, and the heat turned up when his Houston Rockets made some big moves to start free agency. They traded for Kevin Durant in mid-June, and brought in a few rotational free agents in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to shore up a contending lineup.
Such moves left little room for Whitmore, who'd already been struggling to break into a consistent role before the Rockets went all-in. Houston tried to do right by him in allowing the recent-first round pick to have a say in his landing spot, which got him to the Wizards.
He'll receive a fair chance at cracking Washington's rotation with his hometown team, with the 20-year-old letting his eagerness be known following the finalization of the trade that got him back to the DMV.
"Ain't no place like it," he commented under an Instagram post made by the official Washington Wizards account welcoming him to the team. He also dropped an emoji that read "FREE," indicating a potential mixture of his excitement at the change of scenery and his willingness to move on from Houston.
Whitmore will get to determine his destiny in D.C. as a young slasher who fits their timeline with existing ties to the team. They could benefit from an athlete who can pressure the rim, and though he hasn't always been willing to do the little things, he makes for a worthy swing for this Washington front office to take.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!