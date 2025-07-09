Wizards Youth Movement Takes Unprecedented Expansion

your newest wizards malaki branham and blake wesley



malaki branham:

6'4 22 year old combo guard - 2022 20th pick

career stats: 8.5 ppg - 2.0 reb - 1.7 ast



blake wesley:

6'5 22 year old sg - 2022 25th pick

career stats: 4.3 ppg - 2.4 ast - 1.5 rebpic.twitter.com/eqT58WnkTH