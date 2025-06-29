Wizards Rookies Explain Their Jersey Numbers
The Washington Wizards took home three new players in the 2025 NBA Draft, a fresh wave of talent that the front office hopes can strengthen the team's ongoing rebuild.
Lottery pick Tre Johnson, late first round selection Will Riley and second round pickup Jamir Watkins united in Washington shortly after the draft wrapped up, providing media with their first glimpses at the potential future of the team wearing their new jerseys.
The Wizards threads were complete with each of their hand-picked jersey numbers, with the three prospects providing very different answers on how they came to their decisions.
Watkins, a thick, defense-first wing out of Florida State, attributed his #30 selection to a new start. "I never wore #30 before, and it's a new journey we stepping into, so I wanted to start off fresh," he said in his opening presser in DC.
Illinois forward Riley, set to wear #27 across his chest, explained that "I was always #7 growing up. And my family, especially my dad, was always #2. So I just felt, I'm just gonna combine the two, make #27."
Johnson, the most highly-touted prospect of the bunch, gave it much less thought than his 2025 draft classmates. In explaining his choice to go with #12, the guard said, "I kinda just stared at the list and saw which one grew on me."
They'll get their first chance at showing off the new numbers when Summer League festivities kick off in the coming weeks, when practices between the young guys will eventually lead to inter-league games in Las Vegas.
