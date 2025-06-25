Wizards' Jordan Poole Trade Details Explained
The Washington Wizards have gradually developed a reputation as one of the more unpredictable organizations in the NBA; they've told the world that they're in for a long rebuild, but no one ever seems ready for the big moves they pull off every year under new management.
They started small, moving up in the first two drafts that this reinvigorated front office has spent running the show, but made their biggest move since first dealing Bradley Beal on Tuesday in pulling the trigger on a Jordan Poole trade.
It's not that no one ever saw a Poole move coming; he's been linked to a few teams in the past, most notably the Orlando Magic, but saw his trade buzz die down after their division rivals settled on Desmond Bane in a swap that saw multiple first round picks change hands. Many fans let their guard down, assuming Poole would spend another season as the Wizards' chief shot-taker and continually-ascending locker room leader.
But there the fans now sit, transitioning to draft day while still reckoning with Washington's agreeing to send Poole, Saddiq Bey and the team's #40 pick this year for several New Orleans Pelicans in CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second round pick.
As frustrating as it can seem to send the team's primary scoring option out after arguably the best statistical season of his career for several older veterans who much more resemble the Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart pieces of the roster, the on-court results of the trade shouldn't drastically change the Wizards' destiny.
They'll still drift towards the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with McCollum more than capable of filling in for Poole as the trigger-happy combo guard. Like several of his future teammates, the soon-to-be 34-year old has spent the majority of his career on contending teams, and should have no problem adapting back to a lead role in an uncompetitive environment.
He'll likely spend more possessions off the ball than Poole did, which gives the Wizards more chances to check out what Bub Carrington has to offer in more of a primary role.
The former Pelicans must prepare to fill some big shoes considering the impact Poole seems to have had on the young Washington locker room, but their contractual differences compared to the departed Wizards star similarly suggests that McCollum and Olynyk may not be long in Washington.
While Poole remains on the books for two more years, McCollum's and Olynyk's contracts are each set to expire next summer, turning them into much more desirable low-risk deals to tantalize their peers with.
As The Athletic's. Josh Robbins and William Guillory explain, "with this trade, and specifically by offloading Poole's onerous contract, the Wizards now project to have as much as $100 million in cap space for the summer of 2026 — cap space that could open an array of roster construction avenues but most likely will be used that summer to accept contracts in trades if those contracts include future draft picks attached to them."
The Wizards are known to favor such situations, landing Marcus Smart and the rights to the 18th pick in Wednesday's draft through their willingness to take on contractual weight if it comes with draft capital. This is a move they made with the future in mind, even if parting with Poole is about as tough to swallow as any rebuild-oriented pill the Wizards fan base has had to stomach in recent years.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!