Wizards Expressing Interest in Auburn Center Before NBA Draft
When a company is hiring, it is very common that they put out an advertisement letting the world know they need help. However, it isn’t always common that they reach out to candidates personally. When that is the case, it offers assurance to the candidate that they have a legitimate shot at getting the job. It lets them know they are a good fit with the company. The Washington Wizards have already reached out to one potential candidate.
The NBA Draft is right around the corner. When the NBA Lottery is conducted and concluded, it feels like it’s time for the season to start for many. That situation unfolds for the Washington Wizards and Auburn Tigers’ Dylan Cardwell.
Cardwell is a big man who played Center for the Tigers this past season. He stands slightly under seven feet tall as he is measured at 6’11. However, he is a player who offers great size for a Wizards team desperately in need of it.
The Wizards were a team that struggled on the boards. They relied heavily on rookie Alex Sarr who, simply put, isn’t the man for that job at this time. He needs time to develop his body, add strength and muscle, and understand what it takes to dominate the boards.
While Cardwell only averaged five rebounds for the Tigers, he will still provide great size for the Wizards. He weighs over 250 pounds and has a large build, so he would be a key contributor to the team. The Wizards could be looking to draft him later in the draft. He will be a great second-round selection as the Wizards are clearly interested in the big man, as they have invited him to a pre-draft workout.
