Wizards Players Get Disrespected in Latest Rankings

After a rookie season that Alex Sarr did not want to have, he has stepped it up in his second season. The season has not shown much to be thankful for or happy about, but there are a few bright spots. Sarr is one of those, as he is putting up an All-Star caliber season. It is not just the Washington Wizards fanbase noticing this, but the entire NBA, as Sarr is on The Ringer's latest top 100 NBA players list.

Sarr is the Lone Wizard on the List

Sarr came in as the 86th-best player in the NBA on the list by The Ringer. This is a good spot for him, though it might be low for someone in All-Star conversations. His stats show he is a top-100 player as well, putting up 18.7 points on 52.3 shooting percentage, along with 8.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. When you look at who is ahead of him on the list, that is when it feels like he is too low.

Alex Sarr This Season:



18.7 PPG - 8.5 REB - 3.4 AST - 2.0 BLK



Youngest Player EVER (Wemby Second Closest) To Average 18-8-3-2



MY MVP pic.twitter.com/JLRjtRlBRb — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) November 26, 2025

For example, Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets was listed as the 75th-best player in the league. Eason is averaging fewer points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game. The only areas Eason is clearly doing better than Sarr in are three-point shooting, as Eason is shooting over 50 percent from distance and Sarr is only shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. The stats show Sarr is the better player, though the team's record may be why he is below some bench and role players on winning teams.

Another player ahead of him on the list is Myles Turner, who is listed as the 68th-best player in the NBA. Looking at the stats once again, Turner is only beating Sarr in one category: three-point shooting. The rankings on the list were clearly based on pedigree and popularity, with team success factoring in for some players. Sarr is clearly playing better than Turner this season. Still, because he was just in the NBA Finals and is a well-respected veteran, he finds himself way above Sarr on the rankings.

Looking at his stats, Sarr is a borderline top-50 player in the NBA and for sure a top-65 player. He has a great chance of making his first All-Star game this season, and there are not many better centers in the league this season. It just feels disrespectful to judge a player's ranking in the league based on a lack of wins. Another reason he was not ranked higher on their website was a lack of a three-point shot, even though the center is shooting 35.4 percent from distance on 3.2 attempts per game.

One Notable Snub

Kyshawn George was notably left off this list. However, some media members think George has been the Wizards' best player this season. The Canadian is averaging 16.5 points on an impressive 44 percent three-point shot this season. George has also acted as a point forward at times, averaging 4.9 assists. The stats show he is also having a great season and is playing better than previously mentioned players. Still, he finds himself not in the top 100.

Points per game leaders among the 2024 draft class this season:



1. Alex Sarr (18.3 PPG)

Points per game leaders among the 2024 draft class this season:

1. Alex Sarr (18.3 PPG)

2. Kyshawn George (17.4 PPG)

It continues to feel like the young players on the Wizards constantly get disrespected because of the team's record. Many in the media space feel that both George and Sarr are top-100 players, but because of their teams, George is not viewed as such, while Sarr is deemed on the borderline of the top 100. The Wizards' future is bright, and they have no doubt got two top-100 players, but because of the losses, not everyone seems to agree or know that quite yet.

