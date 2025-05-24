Wizards Following Path to Success With MVP Race
Finding talent for a company can go beyond what’s right in front of you. Recruiting happens in different cities, states, and even countries. This helps gather a nice blend of talent that will mix well for the ultimate goal. That has been the case with the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards are a team with many different players that have very different backgrounds. The game of basketball looks different everywhere you go. It’s good to have a nice mix because having a team full of shooters just wouldn’t sit well for the team to reach their ultimate goal. Everything has to blend and mix well. Sometimes you have to go overseas to find a player worthy of being the most valuable player.
In the NBA, the MVP Award has been rewarded for players that were born outside of the United States. Canada, Greece, Serbia (Europe) and Cameroon. Over the years, we have seen Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win the award as being the most valuable player in the NBA. It appears the best talent in the league comes from outside of the United States.
With that being the case, the Wizards may have a future MVP on their team already. They have been looking for talented all over the world in their efforts to rebuild the team back to being a playoff contender. Bilal Coulibaly is a player that comes to mind immediately. He has ties to France. Coulibaly is a player that makes his presence known on both ends of the floor. He is a player the Wizards have high hopes for with their future.
Another player the Wizards have high hopes for in their future is Alex Sarr. He too is another player from France. Sarr was drafted number two overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Like Coulibaly, he plays both ends of the floor exceptionally well too. He is a player the Wizards feel is an anchor to their offense as he is their big man that puts everything together for them. Both Sarr and Coulibaly could be future MVP’s if they continue to develop the way that they are.
