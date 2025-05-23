Inside The Wizards

Wizards May be on Same Path as Thunder

The Washington Wizards situation may be similar to a team on the verge of making the NBA Finals.

Tyrone Montgomery

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

When others are succeeding, it makes sense to emulate them. This seems to be the case for the Washington Wizards.

Will Dawkins has been working hard for the Washington Wizards. He has made a number of deals that have helped the Wizards make progress in the NBA. Despite their recent struggles, the team is built for the future, and patience is a requirement. Will Dawkins is living proof of that, as he was working hard even before joining the Wizards organization.

Dawkins is behind the success of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are close to making the NBA Finals as they are playing for their shot in the Western Conference Finals. The main reason for that success was the Thunder trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under Will Dawkins. SGA has won the 2024-25 Kia MVP Award and is the driving force of success with the Thunder as they make their push toward the NBA Finals.

Dawkins may have that same plan in motion as he reconstructs the Washington Wizards. Like the Thunder, Dawkins has already accumulated a lot of draft picks for upcoming drafts. Today, he has a player he traded for in Jordan Poole, who may be the SGA of the Wizards. He has had a career-high season this past year. However, Dawkins may have another trick up his sleeve to trade for yet another star. No matter how we look at it, the Wizards are destined for success under the guidance and leadership of Will Dawkins.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News