Wizards May be on Same Path as Thunder
When others are succeeding, it makes sense to emulate them. This seems to be the case for the Washington Wizards.
Will Dawkins has been working hard for the Washington Wizards. He has made a number of deals that have helped the Wizards make progress in the NBA. Despite their recent struggles, the team is built for the future, and patience is a requirement. Will Dawkins is living proof of that, as he was working hard even before joining the Wizards organization.
Dawkins is behind the success of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are close to making the NBA Finals as they are playing for their shot in the Western Conference Finals. The main reason for that success was the Thunder trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under Will Dawkins. SGA has won the 2024-25 Kia MVP Award and is the driving force of success with the Thunder as they make their push toward the NBA Finals.
Dawkins may have that same plan in motion as he reconstructs the Washington Wizards. Like the Thunder, Dawkins has already accumulated a lot of draft picks for upcoming drafts. Today, he has a player he traded for in Jordan Poole, who may be the SGA of the Wizards. He has had a career-high season this past year. However, Dawkins may have another trick up his sleeve to trade for yet another star. No matter how we look at it, the Wizards are destined for success under the guidance and leadership of Will Dawkins.
