Should the Wizards Keep Khris Middleton Around for the Long-Run?
Many must try their best to avoid being short-sighted. Each day has its own anxieties, so living in the moment can be hard to avoid. That being said, it is important to think about both the present and the future. The Washington Wizards must do this as they continue with their rebuild.
Rebuilding teams in the NBA can be difficult and delicate at times. Every move and decision you make can have a huge impact on the players individually and the team overall. That is why it’s important to take your time and think carefully on many different matters.
While the Wizards' entire regular season was a rollercoaster, the team looked different as they welcomed Khris Middleton to town. Middleton has had a lot of experience in the NBA. That experience helped the Wizards throughout the season.
Middleton financially has the ball in his court this summer for his future in the NBA. That future remains unclear, if it will be with the Wizards or another team in the league, as he has a player option. That player option means Middleton gets to decide if he will return to the Wizards or test free agency.
As Middleton gets older, it appears he may have reached the max when it comes to money in the NBA. He has already won a ring in the league and gotten top dollar. He won’t receive another max contract so it is safe to assume Middleton will opt in to his player option. With that being said, should the Wizards extend him a team-friendly deal long term?
The answer is yes. Middleton played well with the Wizards this past season. While he was able to help them compete in many games, he also offered knowledge and wisdom to many of the younger players on the team. Middleton showed leadership skills, too. That is something you can’t teach. It is something that has to be seen and shown.
Middleton represented the Wizards very well thus far. He is a player that needs to stick around as this team continues to mature. The Wizards should look into keeping Middleton around for the long run.
