Wizards End of the Season Grades: Tristan Vukcevic
Tristan Vukcevic, or "TV" as the other players call him, just completed his second season in the NBA. Drafted in the second round in the same draft as Bilal Coulibaly, he has cemented himself as a long-term option at center or power forward. Whether he works best as a starter or reserve is the question. He got started late in his rookie season, so this season was his first real opportunity to showcase what he can fully do, and he took advantage of it. Let's take a look at his sustains and improvements from this season.
Sustains
At seven feet tall and with the ability to shoot from mid-range and three, he fits the mold of the modern-day NBA center. He was deadly from three-point range, I mean downright nasty. He shot 37% from the perimeter. That's not his only weapon, though. With a mid-range jumper and touch around the rim, he was a force in the paint. He shot 50% from the field, not too shabby for a second-round pick.
Defensively, he showed that he can be a rim protector. He also showed that he has the athleticism to guard more agile power forwards, which leads to his greatest attribute: versatility. He can play and guard both the center and power forward positions. Whatever direction the Washington Wizards go in the upcoming draft, power forward and center are secured.
If they get Cooper Flagg, Vuk becomes the backup center, but if they draft a wing or a guard, the Wizards could go for a tall lineup with Alex Sarr at power forward and Vukcevic at center. The Wizards have options.
Improvements
There are two main areas where Vukcevic needs work. Like all of the young players on this team, he needs to become more consistent, and once he does, he'll flourish. Being more consistent is a big part of any player's development.
Second, he needs to become a more balanced center. Just like Sarr, he relies on his jumper way too much. He needs to work from the paint to the perimeter. At seven feet tall, he needs to be more active in the paint and let his jumper be a complementary skill. When Vukcevic and Sarr do that, they'll be one of the best young frontcourts in the NBA. Keep your eye on those two.
Grade: B+
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!