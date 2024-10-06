Wizards Guard Suffers Hand Injury Day Before Debut
The Washington Wizards are set to begin their preseason schedule today, but they will be doing so without one of their key offseason additions.
According to a report from Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Brogdon has suffered a hand injury and is headed back to D.C. to undergo imaging. After that imaging, the team will know how bad the injury is and how much time he'll have to miss.
Brogdon was set to make his debut with the team, but that is going to have to wait.
Heading into the season, it has been widely speculated that Brogdon would end up being a trade chip before the NBA trade deadline. However, he is also projected to be the team's starting point guard.
As the Wizards look to become more competitive this season, Brogdon was expected to be a big part of that. Unfortunately, this could end up forcing him to miss valuable time.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon ended up playing in 39 games and starting in 25 of those appearances. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
In addition to those averages, he shot 44.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
Hopefully, this injury doesn't end up being anything serious. At 31 years old, Brogdon is going to be a very important veteran leader for the young Washington squad.
Only time will tell, but this is something to monitor closely.
When more updates become available, we'll make sure to have them for you. At this point in time, Brogdon's status is up in the air. He could miss time, but the imaging he's about to undergo will tell much more about what he's dealing with and when he could return to the court.