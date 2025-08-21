Wizards Linked to Jazz Forward in Trade
One of the positions that the Washington Wizards seem to be stockpiling on wings. They drafted Tre Jones, Will Riley, and Jamir Watkins. As well, Khris Middleton is preparing for his first full season in a Wizards uniform, too. Now, they could look into adding Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
The team not only still has second-year player Bilal Coulibaly but they also added Cam Whitmore during the off-season. Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic are the only two Wizards that are above 6'10''. Marvin Begley III is the next tallest but he is now on his second stint in Washington.
A tall, veteran presence would help elevate the Washington Wizards in their rebuild as they have have not made the playoffs since 2021. Many of their current players were either not on the team or even in the league then.
However, trading for this coveted Western Conference big could fix many of those problems the Wizards going into the 2025-26 NBA season.
Why the Washington Wizards need to call the Utah Jazz to pull off this trade?
Just like the Wizards, the Utah Jazz have also missed the playoffs the past few seasons. Yet, they have a player who could transform Washington's roster and rebuild. Jazz on SI writer Sean Ackerman also believes a trade involving Markkanen is inevitable.
Markkanen is under contract for four more years. His name has been involved in trade rumors for years. After all, he was already dealt from his original team, the Chicago Bulls.
With a cap hit of about $46.4 million dollars this season, the Wizards will have to unload salary. Utah would welcome expiring contracts as Washington has a few of those.
What would the Wizards get from Markkanen?
The former Bull and Cleveland Cavalier averaged almost 20 points while averaging about six rebounds a game last year. Markkanen had four games where he scored 30 points or more last season. He could be a positive influence on Sarr and Vukcevic.
In addition, the former Arizona Wildcat had five double-doubes. Markkanen had another half dozen games or more where he was just a rebound or two shy of even more.
Another thing that the 28-year-old does well is that he does not turnover the ball. Markannen has yet to average more than two turnovers a game in any season.
The Wizards would benefit from his range. The eight-year veteran has a career average of 37.1% from behind the arc. Markkanen also makes his free throws. Since his last season with the Bulls (2021-22), he has been at least 86.5% from the line.
The proposed trade: Markkanen for Middleton, Malaki Branham and a 2027 first round pick swap.
The salary comes close but the pick swap could entice the Jazz. Begley could be added to the deal and Utah could provide a second-round pick of their own to convey.
While Middleton is a former NBA champion (Milwaukee Bucks, 2021), he is also 34 years old. That's a year older than veteran point guard CJ McCollum. Markannen would be a great cornerstone piece for the Wizards.
Washington can be patient. They have yet to see what a Middleton-McCollum duo can do together on the court. But if the Wizards' front office doesn't like it, they can call the Jazz to fix it.
