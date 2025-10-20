Wizards Outperform Southeast Division Rival in Preseason
Of the five NBA teams in the Southeast Division, only one team went undefeated during the preseason. The Orlando Magic went 4-0, including two wins over the same team. The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up the preseason just behind them, with both Southeast Division teams winning multiple games. Despite the Washington Wizards going just 1-2 during their three-game preseason slate, they still weren't the worst team of the five.
The two teams from the Southeast Division that made the playoffs last season were on opposite ends of the preseason standings. With Orlando in first, the Miami Heat were dead last.
How much better did the Wizards do than the Heat?
For starters, Washington lost their first preseason game by just one point. A last-second field goal put the Toronto Raptors up for good, 113-112, over the Wizards.
Miami experienced a one-point loss too this preseason. The Heat fell to the Hawks in Atlanta 119-118. This was one of their three games against Southeast Division opponents. Miami lost all three.
The other two were against Orlando, giving the Magic half of their four wins this preseason. Of those two games, the preseason finale was the only close contest. The Heat lost by eight points after previously losing by twice that amount (16).
Washington won their single preseason game in one of America's grandest venues, Madison Square Garden. The Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 120-103. A 17-point victory avenged their last-second loss to the Raptors.
In Washington's preseason finale, they faced another NBA Eastern Conference team that made the playoffs last year. Unfortunately for the Wizards, the Detroit Pistons spoiled their chances of going 2-1 in the preseason. The score of that game was 119-98 with the host team winning.
The Heat have to play the Magic in their first game of the 2025-26 NBA regular season. Washington will host Orlando for their third game at home, after the Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Charlotte and Philadelphia missed the playoffs last season, just like Washington did.
Orlando is much better team after adding Desmond Bane. The Magic will benefit from Bane's range from three as they were the worst shooting team from three in the league last year. The Wizards were the next worst.
If the Wizards hope to improve in the Southeast Division and make the playoffs this season, they should hope that the Heat's struggles continue on opening night against the Magic. Washington has not made the playoffs since 2021, when the 76ers knocked them out in the first round.
