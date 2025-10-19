Wizards’ First 10 Games Offer Three Big Opportunities
The Washington Wizards managed to go 1-2 in their short sample size this preseason. In three games, the NBA Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls had flashes of greatness.
With an improved roster including stars CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, the Wizards could surprise some people this season. Washington is a team that went 18-64 last year.
This year, they should earn more wins and quite a few of them could come early on for the Wizards.
1. Why Washington could win on opening night in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks are the first opponent for the 2025-2026 NBA season for the Wizards. Though this Eastern Conference foe won the NBA title in 2021, they are not the same team.
For instance, their starting small forward from that championship roster is now on Washington's. Giannis Antetokounmpo has to get used to playing with new center Myles Turner. Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are the two projected starters in the Bucks' backcourt.
Of all the positions that went off on Washington last season it was shooting guard. That could arguably be the worst position of the five in Milwaukee's starting lineup. This makes the road game and return to Milwaukee for Middleton and the Wizards winnable.
2. The Wizards play the Kyrie Irving-less Dallas Mavericks, twice.
Also on the schedule in early on for Washington is the Dallas Mavericks. The Wizards will face the Mavericks their two times this season within the first ten games.
No longer the Mavericks is Luka Doncic. Dallas won't have Kyrie Irving to open up the season. the All-Star guard is recovering from ACL surgery still.
Furthermore, the Mavericks will be developing 18-year-old Cooper Flagg as the rookie will be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Klay Thompson and PJ Washington.
The Wizards are a competitive enough team to where they could actually pull off an upset, maybe even two of them. Dallas is expected to be stronger second-half of the season. At that point, Washington wouldn't have the Jason Kidd coached team on their remaining schedule.
3. The Wizards could get lucky against the Boston Celtics.
Washington has a few opponents from the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs up front in the next few weeks. The Wizards have to play the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and the Orlando Magic.
On their schedule for Wednesday, November 5th are the Boston Celtics. The Jayson Tatum-less Celtics may not be as strong of a team early on, either.
Since Tatum went down in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, Boston has moved a few other key pieces from the championship team. Kristaps Porzingis is with the Atlanta Hawks, and Jrue Holiday is out West with the Portland Trailblazers now.
The Celtics are without Luke Kormet, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, and veteran Al Horford has recently signed with the Golden State Warriors. Kormet and Horford join teams that have multiple championships since 2000.
