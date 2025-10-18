Wizards' Strongest Preseason Moments Have One Thing in Common
The Washington Wizards concluded their three-game preseason set on Thursday night in a blowout loss against the Detroit Pistons. The 21-point defeat may not have been the ideal finish for head coach Brian Keefe and the rest of his team. However, the 1-2 mark this preseason is comparable to last year's record of 2-3.
Washington's first preseason game was at home against the Toronto Raptors. Going down to the wire, the Wizards lost by a last second lay up from Alex Sarr's brother, Olivier.
In the next game, Washington won favorably in New York against the Knicks. Sarr did not play but big men Tristan Vukcevic and Marvin Bagley III delivered in his absence for the victory.
Thursday night, a 20-turnover outing from the Wizards doomed them in the preseason finale against the Pistons. Yet, Washington still can walk away feeling good about one unique set in their trio of exhibition contests.
The Wizards are a strong second quarter team.
If Washington had a highlight reel from the preseason this year, several of those moments would have been captured in the second quarter of either game against Toronto, New York, or Detroit.
In the opening quarter of the game against the Raptors, the Wizards played more stiff than their opponent. They were down 26-20 entering the second quarter. That's when Keefe was able to get his team to respond with a 33-26 period.
Even though that's also the same score in the fourth quarter of the game against Toronto, Washington couldn't hang on in their back and forth preseason opener.
Next, the Wizards traveled north to play the Knicks. Washington had a better result in this preseason game thanks to a strong early start.
A 36-26 first-quarter showing was solid for the Wizards. However, Washington followed that up with a 39-26 effort in the second quarter. That gave Vukcevic and Bagley III's team a 23-point lead at halftime.
Sarr returned for the preseason finale in Detroit. He was one rebound way from a triple double. Unfortunately, as was the case against Toronto, Washington got off to a poor start in the opening period.
An 11-point whole after the first quarter made things look murky for the Wizards. Yet, they attempted to claw their way back with a 33-28 performance in the second quarter. That nearly cut Washington's deficit in half enter the mid-game break.
While turnovers and an inability to prevent opponents from scoring an excessive amount of points, the Wizards should be able to appreciate their consistency with turning in strong numbers during the second quarter of the entire preseason.
