Wizards Reveal Offseason Weight Gains During Media Day
It's NBA Media Day, and for the Washington Wizards, that means the spotlight is on players' growth on and off the court.
One of the biggest takeaways from this year's Media Day is the progress many of the Wizards' young core members made in the offseason, thanks in large part to their commitment in the weight room.
Several players revealed that they spent the offseason adding muscle as they prepare for the long grind of the 2025-26 season.
Second-year point guard Bub Carrington told reporters that he expects to play at 200 pounds. He entered the season at 204 pounds.
AJ Johnson, who was traded to the Wizards from the Milwaukee Bucks as apart of the Kyle Kuzma trade last season, showed up to Media Day looking noticeably different after adding nine pounds of muscle during the offseason.
Elsewhere on the team, former No.2 overall pick Alex Sarr comes into the season listed at 224 pounds, gaining 19 pounds after weighing 205 during his rookie season. He noted that he hopes he improved in his shooting around this season.
Keyshawn George also revealed that he gained four pounds of lean muscle mass during the offseason.
Washington Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins has made it clear that player development remains a key focus for this team as they continue their rebuild.
The Wizards have spent the better part of the past few seasons stockpiling young talent, notably taking Texas guard Tre Johnson with No.6 overall pick in the 2025 Draft along with acquiring CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore via trade.
The Wizards have spent the better part of the past few seasons stockpiling young talent.The franchise is hoping that George, Carrington, and Sarr, all first-round picks last season, along with Johnson, will each take a significant leap forward after showing flashes of elite-level play during the Wizards' in an abysmal 18-64 season.
The added strength of several young Wizards stars should help them meet the physical demands of a grueling 82-game season, while also helping them take the next step in their growth.
