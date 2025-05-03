Inside The Wizards

Wizards Should Monitor Bulls Situation

Things are a bit rocky with the Chicago Bulls, and the Washington Wizards should be on the lookout for how they can take advantage.

Nov 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) and Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) battle for the ball in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
When you know a company is going out of business, everything must go. The Washington Wizards will do well to keep their eyes on the Chicago Bulls, who are about to start a rebuild.

This season, the Bulls made it known that they will be sellers rather than buyers. They have been a bit behind when it comes to making deals. Players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan may have overstayed their welcome and been with the Bulls a bit too long. Like the Wizards, the Bulls are rebuilding things from the top to bottom.

While they have already traded LaVine and DeRozan, there’s a feeling the Bulls aren’t done moving pieces. All chips are on the table in Chicago. With that being said, the Wizards should look into the availability of forward Jalen Smith.

Smith was a top-10 NBA Draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He stands 6’9 tall, and really has a bright future ahead of him. It’s important to know your role in the NBA. When knowing your role, you understand the cap of your salary and you also understand how much you will be utilized.

As that is the case, Smith would make the perfect addition to the Wizards. He is an athletic player who isn’t afraid to bang down low and grab rebounds. His athletic ability makes him able to defend switches on pick and rolls. He also is a player who shoots the three-point shot effectively. Smith would make the perfect reserve player for the Wizards with the occasional starts throughout the year. The Wizards will do well to see if he is available.

