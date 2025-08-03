Wizards Should Monitor Bulls Trade Situation
The Washington Wizards have been busy over the years as they have transformed their roster from being in the middle of the pack to being last of the pack. The idea and notion were to become a bad team, lose a lot of games, and win later down the road as they rebuild with a youth movement. As they continue to do so, they should it will be wise to monitor the situation brewing in Chicago.
The Chicago Bulls have taken a note from the Washington Wizards' book as they are rebuilding as well. They have also traded veterans on their team. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are both now with the Sacramento Kings. Nikola Vucevic is the only veteran there from their big three. Many teams in the NBA would love to acquire the veteran big man. However, they haven't expressed much interest in trading for him. The plan many teams have in acquiring him is by free agency, as there is a belief that he will be bought out of his contract soon. Acquiring Vucevic will benefit the Wizards in many different ways.
Vucevic will provide the Wizards with much-needed depth. Essentially, he will be replacing Jonas Valanciunas as he was starting for the Wizards last season. Vucevic could very well become an instant starter for the Wizards. He is more skilled offensively, so he will be an upgrade from Valanciunas.
Vucevic will also contribute to winning. He has endured a lot of losing over the years with the Bulls. Playing alongside other veterans like Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum will improve the team to possibly make the playoffs again. Ultimately, Vucevic will be the perfect mentor to Alex Sarr, who still has a lot to learn in the NBA. The Wizards should monitor the situation in Chicago with the veteran.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!