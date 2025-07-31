Wizards Should Sign Pacers Big Man
The Washington Wizards are faced with the task of finding depth within their front court this offseason, particularly at the big man position. As free agency is at its end, the Wizards should look to make a move soon for a big man.
One big man the Wizards should sign in free agency is one they are familiar with, Thomas Bryant. Familiarity is something that doesn’t get talked about enough in life. When you leave a job, it is always good to leave on good terms, maybe even on your own terms. You want to leave the door open for the opportunity of returning someday, in case you have to. You want to leave with good relationships with everyone. Bryant did just that! Now, perhaps the chance of a return will be beneficial to both sides.
Bryant’s interest in the open market has been limited. Returning to the Wizards would be huge for both parties, as he understands the system, is familiar with the culture, and many individuals within the organization. He has learned a lot during his time away from the Wizards, particularly the art of what it takes to win during his time with the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets. That is something the Wizards could use.
Additionally, Bryant offers the Wizards something they need: a dual-threat big man. He offers size to the team as well as the ability to stretch the floor. He is still in his 20s, so he fits the timeline quite well, too. While he isn’t a player demanding a lot of playing time, he would have the opportunity to immediately make an impact and receive a good amount of playing time. The Wizards should look to sign him soon.
