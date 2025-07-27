Wizards Rookie Shows Major Confidence
Washington Wizards lottery pick Tre Johnson has a ton of hype surrounding him for his rookie season. When it comes to expectations and overall excitement, the only other rookie gaining more attention than the Texas product is Cooper Flagg. During Summer League, Johnson showcased why he should end up being the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. In his latest interview, he also showcased a level of confidence that organizations love to see from a rookie.
Johnson made an appearance on the Overtime social media account, where a clip of him and fellow rookie Asa Newell was on a podcast. During their time with Overtime, they were asked if they could beat everyone in the world in a one-on-one tournament. Newell was unsure and took the safe way out, saying he could finish in the top one thousand. Johnson said he was winning the whole thing.
This was a bold statement by the rookie out of Texas, but one that he backed up with his Summer League play. Johnson looked like one of, if not the best, rookies in Las Vegas. He was also named a Summer League star thanks to his play in two games. His scoring capability was on full display, as Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game on 58.3 percent shooting.
At the University of Texas, he made a name for himself as a three-level scorer. In 33 games as a Texas Longhorn, Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting. What was impressive was his three-point numbers. He would finish his first year shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc.
These three-point numbers would carry over in Vegas, as he shot 45.5 percent from three-point range. The extra distance to the goal proved no challenge for Johnson, and neither did the pace of play. Some of this could be due to playing for Texas, which has produced another three-level scorer, Kevin Durant.
Although Johnson and Durant are not the same size and play different positions, their playing styles appear similar. Both players excel in isolation scenarios, can hit the three-point shot when needed, and are not afraid to get physical when driving to the lane.
The only question for Johnson is his defense. This is something that he and the Wizards are already focused on as they head into the season. If he can improve his defense during the season, there is no reason Johnson should not win Rookie of the Year. Although saying he can win in a one-on-one tournament is bold, he has provided proof for this claim thanks to his first few games of NBA action.
