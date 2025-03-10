Wizards Shouldn't Trade Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole is having a career season and played at an All-Star level this season. It's night and day from last season to this season and while he will have significant trade value, the Washington Wizards shouldn't trade Jordan Poole.
It will be tempting and they could get a return better than the deal they got for Deni Avdija, but they shouldn't budge. Something special is brewing in DC and Poole could be the next great Wizards guard, following in the footsteps of Gilbert Arenas and John Wall. What are the reasons why they shouldn't trade him? There are several, let's get into it.
Future All-Star and Entering Into Prime
There have been really good guards to put on a Wizards uniform. Rod Strickland, Gilbert Arenas, John Wall, and Bradley Beal all brought hope to DC, even if the hope never made it past the second round.
All had different reasons why they were successful in DC. Strickland was a game manager. Arenas was a scoring mind point guard. Wall was a speedster with elite vision who was undervalued on defense, and Beal was a spot-up shooter who turned himself into a legit scoring threat.
Poole has the scoring mentality, the passing vision, and the elite three-point shot to be an All-Star and franchise cornerstone in DC. Team performance has hindered any All-Star berth for Poole, but with the young core progressing and veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton bringing experience and leadership to the team, they will be better sooner.
The Wizards have only scratched the surface when it comes to Poole. He is currently averaging 21 points per game and five assists per game, while shooting 42% from FG and 37% from three.
While his offense has been impressive, his defense is on another level from last season.
Last season, he was a non-factor on defense, but not anymore. This season has shown a lot more toughness and energy, and he is averaging 1.4 steals per game. Mind you, Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 1.3 steals, and he's an elite defender. As he enters his prime, not only will his offensive numbers continue to rise, but he'll continue to evolve into more of a 3&D player. Again, the Wizards have only scratched the surface when it comes to Poole.
He's Marketable and Could Bring Young Star to Washington
When you look at Poole through the lens of a CFO, you have an untapped market.
In an era where there are fans of players without any loyalty to a particular team, he carries a sizable fan presence. Known as "Poolies", he has the loyalty of young fans who could bring more clout to the DC market. Social media and an online presence are key, and when you combine that with his entertaining play on the court, younger fans will want to pay to watch him play.
He'll bring more talent to DC as well. Players talk, and while the era of the "Big 3" is coming to a close, there's something brewing in DC, and young players see that. In the eyes of a young player, you have a fringe All-Star in Poole. A young and intriguing core that is getting better and better. You have the veteran leadership who will mentor and then hand off the baton when ready. Most importantly, you have the Washington D.C. market.
A young up-and-coming player who has All-Star potential could see DC as a team and market on the rise, and he'd be right, and Jordan Poole's marketability would have a hand in that.
Could the Wizards trade Jordan Poole? Absolutely. Should they? No. Entering into year three of the current rebuild, you have to get to a point where you stop shopping and just build. You don't find many young players with All-Star talent who are on the verge of hitting their prime very often in DC. Like any rough diamond, you don't give it away, you polish it. The Wizards have a diamond in the rough in Poole.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!