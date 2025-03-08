Wizards' Path to Victory Against Raptors
As the Washington Wizards are set to play another game this regular season, they find themselves in position to add another win.
The Wizards are set to take on the Toronto Raptors, which will mark the second matchup between the teams this season. They are scheduled to play again on March 10. Soon after that, they will play them on March 24, which will mark three meetings in one month.
In the first matchup of the season for these two teams, the Wizards got blown out by a score of 106-82. In that game, the Wizards relied on two former players who were starters for them, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas. Things are different for both the Wizards and the Raptors.
Now, the Wizards are looking to their trio of rookies to lead the way in Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. With the trades of Kuzma and Valanciunas at the deadline, this opens the door for a much bigger role and opportunity for them.
We can make the argument that the new trio of rookies leading the way makes the Wizards a much better team. They certainly have a much higher ceiling than Kuzma and Valanciunas. With that being the case, this game feels different for the Wizards, and it feels like they may escape with a victory as well.
The Raptors have been bitten by the injury bug. They will be without a lot of key players, such as the newly-acquired Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley and maybe even Scottie Barnes. The Raptors do not have anything to play for at this moment, so it won't be a surprise if Barnes doesn't play in this matchup.
With so many injuries, the Wizards should be able to pick up yet another win for the season. The Wizards are trying to find a groove and rhythm that will carry over to next season. They are on the right track to do so as they have a chance to go on a bit of a winning streak at this time.
