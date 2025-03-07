Wizards Forward Reacts to New Deal
Hard work pays off in life! Those words are true not just with corporate America, but with everything in life, even within the game of basketball. That has been the case with Justin Champagnie, as the Washington Wizards recently awarded him with a deal he could not pass up.
Champagnie has spent much time in the G-League playing with the Capital City Go-Go. He also has spent some time with the Wizards as well. He has been on a two-way deal. However, his hard work and dedication to the game have paid off as he has signed a nice new deal with the team.
The deal is for four years and right around $10 Million. What a fantastic deal for a player who plays hard on both ends of the floor. Champagnie has expressed his thoughts of gratitude for the deal. He certainly looks forward to putting in even more work and proving his worth even more.
Champagnie went on to say that he was super happy, felt a sense of relief as he has been working a long time for this, and was super happy to be able to come to Washington DC, and hoop for the Wizards. No doubt, Champagnie should feel proud of all the work he has put in. A lot of players on two-way deals have a chip on their shoulder. He has proven his worth throughout this time.
Champagnie went on further while commending the Wizards organization, as he said it goes to show that they value the work you put in and hard work in general as well as guys that come in everyday no matter what's going on. Champagnie values himself on his energy, being there for the team and doing his job whenever they tell him.
The journey Champagnie has been on has been an interesting one. He now can take care of his family with this deal. That means a lot to him, and he is proud of all the hard work he has put in as well as the rest of his family.
