Studs and Duds From Wizards Preseason Victory Over Knicks
The Washington Wizards handed the New York Knicks their first loss of preseason action, as the Wizards won 120 to 103. Overall, almost everyone played well, and it was domination from start to finish. The game was practically over after the third quarter, as the squad had a 100 to 75 lead over New York.
Alex Sarr, CJ McCollum, and Khris Middleton did not play in this matchup. Sarr sat to rest his calf, which he is still recovering from after he injured it during EuroBasket. McCollum and Middleton just sat for general rest. Still, this gave some players opportunities to establish a role in the rotation during the regular season. Here are studs and duds from the Wizards' first preseason victory.
Stud: Marvin Bagley III
This was a type of performance that won Marvin Bagley the backup center spot. He is fighting two-way center Tristan Vukcevic for that title, but through two games, Bagley has the upper hand. Against the Knicks, Bagley had 18 points on 87.5 percent shooting, 11 rebounds, and a block in the victory.
Bagley really did it all in this match as he got the starting nod. With Sarr sitting out to rest his calf, the coaching staff was looking to see who would get those extra center minutes in the non-Sarr minutes. Bagley saw the opportunity and took advantage of it.
Stud: Will Riley
Will Riley is the biggest steal from the 2025 NBA draft. Riley ended up playing 26 minutes and dominated every second he was on the floor. The Fighting Illini product came away with 17 points on 63.6 percent shooting, two rebounds, and two assists.
The offense is clearly there, though the three-ball could use a little work. All I want to see from him in the final preseason match is his defense. If Riley can hold his own on the defensive end, then there is no reason why he could not sneak in a few starts during the regular season.
Dud: Anthony Gill
In a game where everyone virtually played great or decent, it was hard to say anyone had a poor outing. With that being said, Anthony Gill was, without a doubt, the worst player in the dub. Gill only put up one point and missed all three of his shots. He also only hit one of his four free throws.
Sure, Gill was able to grab five boards, but he was virtually a hindrance on the court. He could not shoot at all and seemed weak in the interior on defense. If he continues to play like this, he could be the one getting cut instead of Malaki Branham or Dillon Jones.
Stud: Tre Johnson
The lottery pick out of Texas put on an absolute masterclass in his second preseason game. Tre Johnson is known for his out-of-the-gym shooting and athleticism, and he put that on display. Johnson put up 10 points on 57.1 percent shooting, knocked down a pair of three-pointers, and also notched three assists.
The rookie also received his first career start in this matchup, as McCollum sat out for rest in this game. Johnson should also be a regular starter for the Wizards. The most impressive part of this performance, though, was that it was all done in only 14 minutes.
