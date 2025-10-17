Studs and Duds From Wizards Preseason Beatdown by Pistons
The Washington Wizards played their final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons, and it was ugly. The game started in disaster from the jump, as Bub Carrington was injured in the first few minutes. The injury does not seem to be major, though, as he was seen back on the bench in street clothes during the contest. It was still a scary sight, and it could lead to Tre Johnson starting in Carrington's place on opening night.
The Wizards managed to keep the game close in Carrington's absence, but the one-point lead they had quickly dissolved. Although the final score suggests there was nothing positive to take away from this preseason finale, there was actually quite a bit of information to process. Here are studs and duds from the Wizards 21 21-point loss to the Pistons.
Stud: Kyshawn George
Kyshawn George has the potential to be the first scoring option for the Wizards this season. If that is ever going to happen, though, it remains to be a mystery. In this game, though, George took the reins and did not let up for a single minute. The forward finished his night with 20 points on 72.7 percent shooting from the field. George also notched six rebounds, one block, and one steal.
The only downside to this performance was that he got into foul trouble, accumulating four personal fouls. Take away that, and it is almost a perfect game from the young Canadian. The future is bright in Washington, as long as they hold onto George.
Dud: Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson was thrown into the fire early in the night. After Carrington went down with his knee injury, Johnson subbed in. He was still playing against the Detroit starters, who could make a run to win the East. In 23 minutes, the rookie only made one shot out of his eight attempts. The Texas product did have six rebounds, but this was negated by his three turnovers.
This definitely felt like a "welcome to the league" game for Johnson. He was guarded by a great defender in Ausar Thompson. He was switched onto Cade Cunningham for a few defensive possessions. This was not a great performance, but it was to be expected against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
Stud: Alex Sarr
This might be a controversial take, but Alex Sarr had a good game. If you take away his shooting percentage, it was a fantastic game. Sarr only made two shots and finished with 10 points, but his impact was felt everywhere else. The center also had nine rebounds and two blocks in only 23 minutes of play.
The efficiency was poor, and he fell in love with the three-pointer again in this game. However, he still played aggressively and physically throughout the game. All he has to do is just get closer to the rim.
Dud: Corey Kispert
Corey Kispert ended up having 12 points and five rebounds. This does not sound like a bad game. It was actually a horrid game from the veteran. Kispert's goal is to make three-pointers, which he has done very little of in the preseason.
Kispert made on three out of his six attempts, and has only made two out of 12 attempts. I am not the greatest at math or numbers, but I do know shooting 16.6 percent from behind the arc is abysmal. The fact of the matter is, this preseason game and the last three games overall have only fueled the decision to trade Kispert.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!