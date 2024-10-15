Inside The Wizards

Wizards Veteran Key Part of Youth Movement

The Washington Wizards have value in a seldom-playing veteran.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards' upcoming season is all about the youth and how to develop them in order to become better players.

It's also about figuring out which players fit the timeline for the team's future and learning which players don't. Chances are that Anthony Gill, who turns 32 later this week, isn't part of Washington's future. However, the fifth-year veteran re-signed with the Wizards on a two-year deal this offseason.

Gill has never been a key player for the Wizards, and the fact that he is still in the NBA at this point in his career is a miracle in itself. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia wasn't meant to be in the league for long after no team signed him following the 2016 NBA Draft. Yet, he grinded overseas after playing one year in Turkey for Yesilgiresun and three seasons for Khimki in Russia before the Wizards brought him back stateside in a return to the DMV.

Gill has only played in 179 games across his first four NBA seasons, and a majority of his appearances have come in garbage time. That being said, he can still play a vital role for the Wizards this season in a year where the youth and future are being prioritized.

The NBA is more than just what happens on the court. There is a lot that goes unseen off the court that adds value to the team. While Gill won't play a whole lot for the Wizards this season, he brings value as a hard-working veteran who can keep the team level-headed through what could be some difficult times.

If the preseason losses have foreshadowed any of what the Wizards will face in the upcoming season, it could be a long year, and Gill is aboard in order to keep the team from falling too low.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News