Wizards Guard Shines in First Opportunity of the Year
In this story:
The Washington Wizards ended the treacherous stretch that was 2025 on an extremely high note, upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks on the road 114–113. The win put a positive cap on what was a very rough season for Wizards fandom, possibly offering a flash of what’s to come in 2026.
Among the top performers for Washington were the usual crowd of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and CJ McCollum — all of whom made their fair share of winning plays that ultimately led to the victory.
However, the biggest surprise of the night may not have even been the win itself. It came as a shock to nearly everyone in the District when second-year guard AJ Johnson checked into the game early in the first quarter.
From there, Johnson went on to play 15 minutes, scoring eight points and logging two assists. He flashed the downhill creation and scoring ability that made him such a highly touted player coming into the league, while also knocking down two three-pointers — a possible sign of future development.
Before tonight, Johnson had played just 54 total minutes all season and had yet to see any meaningful action. He was averaging 0.5 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game — numbers that reflected his lack of opportunity far more than his actual on-court ability.
Johnson’s performance will likely satisfy his ever-growing fandom, while also adding fuel to the fire of those who believe he has been underutilized in Washington.
He may not carry the same level of hype as some of the other young Wizards, but it’s undeniable how talented Johnson is. His handle and lightning-quick speed make him nearly impossible to stay in front of in transition. While he still has a ways to go in terms of shooting consistency, decision-making, and overall frame, there is a clear vision for the type of player he could develop into.
This performance may not have been a jaw-dropping outing that sent shockwaves around the league, but it was still an encouraging sign of what’s to come. Last season, Washington took a more liberal approach during the second half, giving young players opportunities to shine and log valuable in-game reps they could build upon.
That strategy may not lead to immediate wins, but it allows a rebuilding Wizards team to identify which pieces truly fit into their long-term puzzle. Johnson still has a lot to prove regarding his future in the nation’s capital, but one thing is certain: he is a talented player with a bright future ahead.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Owen Jury is currently a writer for Sports Illustrated. Jury is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism. At Missouri, he covers men’s golf and basketball for a student-run publication called The Maneater. Jury is still figuring out what his end goal is, but he is definitely excited about his future in journalism.