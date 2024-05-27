Why The Wizards May Have A Trick Up Their Sleeve
Every year, one's goal is to continue to improve in life. The endgame is to be on top of everyone and everything. We live in a monopoly of a world it feels like at times. The same can be said in business too and the NBA is a business.
No doubt, the Wizards wanted that number one overall pick in this year's 2024 NBA Draft. In fact, you can make the argument that the Wizards need that number one overall pick. However, getting the number two overall pick is just as good as there isn't a clear favorite for the number one pick this year.
Decisions are always looming when it comes to the NBA Draft. Should we trade up, trade down, or even keep our very own pick? That is something every team in the league is asking themselves. Those questions will continue to be asked until something actually happens. As it stands now, the Wizards need depth. They already have a fairly young team. It wouldn't hurt to see them go even younger as we watch the Oklahoma City Thunder experience much success this season going that route.
Kyle Kuzma had multiple opportunities to explore other options and leave the Wizards. He just may have yet another opportunity for that to happen soon as his name continues to be involved in trade rumors despite his rejections. Can you imagine a world where the Wizards move on from Kyle Kuzma and get back in return the number one overall pick along with other role players from the Atlanta Hawks and keep their number two overall pick as well? Kuzma would make a great fit in Atlanta playing next to Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Jalen Johnson.