Wizards Being Mentioned As Favorite To Land No. 1 Overall Pick In 2025 NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards just picked Alex Sarr at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and are already being mentioned as perhaps the favorite to have the worst record in the league and therefore the top overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2025. As of today, we’re just under a year away from the next draft, which is already considered better at the top because of forward Cooper Flagg. At 6-9, Flagg has long been discussed as the potential No. 1 pick in 2025 because of his strong two-way game that would help any NBA team immediately.
The Wizards, along with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons, are viewed as the three teams with the best chance at picking Flagg at No. 1 overall.
Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI recently broke down the Wizards current situation and how it relates to the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg and others.
The Wizards are in a similar boat [as the Nets], perhaps holding even less current talent, stored away in the likes of Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and more. There’s no question Washington will contend for top picks in the next few drafts, with Flagg likely being their top priority, should they land the top pick.- Derek Parker
At best, teams will have a 14% chance at landing the No. 1 pick. But as the 2024 NBA Draft lottery taught us, that doesn't really mean anything. The Atlanta Hawks jumped nine spots in total to land No. 1 overall pick and Zaccharie Risacher. Then, the Houston Rockets jumped seven spots in the very same draft to No. 3, which bumped down the leauge worst Pistons all the way to five.