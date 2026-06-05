Analyzing Cameron Boozer's Fit with the Wizards

NBA fans and novice scouts see what they want to see out of top NBA Draft prospects. The willingness to lean so heavily on imagination is just common nature in the summer's annual team-building period, a season in which collegiate stars and young phenoms get claimed by big league franchises in beginning their professional careers.

That six week portion of the calendar between the draft lottery order announcement and the official selection process gives front offices plenty of time to dream between the film study. It's how AJ Dybantsa is already getting projected to be something between a wingier version of Anthony Edwards and an even bigger Jalen Brunson between his footwork, athleticism and how he leverages natural scoring gravity into playmaking, and why Darryn Peterson has earned comparisons to more defensively-inclined versions of star perimeter shot-makers in Devin Booker and Jamal Murray.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Everyone's talking themselves into the best versions of the players populating the of class' headliners, just as they always have. So why isn't Cameron Boozer getting that same love?

His slippage in the view of the public eye has sustained as a curious narrative hovering over this ongoing evaluation cycle, and one with a variety of micro-explanations that don't do Boozer's case for the draft's top spot justice.

Boozer's Class-Leading Skillset

He's never been out of the race to win over the Washington Wizards' fancy at No. 1, having spent the first few months of this past NCAA season as the popular pick to lead off the draft, but prospects who more closely remind NBA fans of the stars they're used to have gradually overwhelmed Boozer on the majority of draft boards.

Anyone looking to make the most out of the No. 1 pick, especially in a draft as talented as 2026's roundup looks to be, is searching for a star worthy of guiding a competitive supporting cast, and Dybantsa and Peterson simply lean closer to the comfortable crunch time perimeter scorers who routinely come out on top in the postseason. They remind us more of the familiar faces we're used to when professionals are tasked with getting a bucket out of the mud than Boozer, even if Duke's National Player of the Year did plenty of damage of his own as a do-it-yourself scorer.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But just how accurate are any of those generalizations? Between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, the template for an NBA Finals participant seems to favor the teams with well-rounded rotations and star players with few weaknesses worthy of exploitation, and Boozer fits the bill of the low-risk winner.

Let's start with his basic numbers. While playing alongside and against numerous future fellow pros while captaining a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Boozer averaged 22.5 points as the star of the Blue Devils while roping in an ACC-high 10.2 boards per night and tossing 4.1 assists per outing.

Boozer is a master of efficiency, knowing exactly where he's capable of getting to work on the floor and executing so routinely that the public seemed to lose interest in his militant success. He posted a 65.3% true shooting figure thanks to his finishing touch and decisive slashing, boasting a Tim Duncan-esque level of silent versatility. Sure, he wasn't settling for unnecessary fading midranges, but he could play in the post, finish on the run, attack closeouts from the perimeter with a nimble handle and simply take and make 3-pointers himself.

39.1% success from deep on 3.6 tries per game was nothing to sneeze at, especially when we factor in his willingness to dominate in crunchtime.

And he wasn't just farming easy assists out of top-of-the-key dribble handoffs, either. He can pass on the go and move the ball whenever he senses the moment, and he's just as subtle-impressive on defense. He's just not the shot-blocker that some fans expect out of every great collegiate rebounder, and that's just the tip of the public's general misinterpretation of how he'll transition to the NBA.

Boozer and the Wizards' Joint Fit

Parting ways with that on-ball perimeter scorer may be hard to accept after so many years of chasing that stereotypical offensive alpha dog, especially considering how much Washington's bevy of role players would appreciate the on-ball creation burst, but picture this: Alex Sarr at center, blocking shots, seamlessly rotating to the perimeter and spotting up for the occasional 3-ball while Boozer, the rebounding, shooting and passing forward, fills in for the physicality Sarr's missing while imposing even more of the brute force that's needed in the playoffs.

The most common pushback against Boozer, a forward at the NBA-level, is that a starting lineup also featuring Sarr and Anthony Davis leaves no room for yet another power forward who lacks the shooting proclivities to meaningfully intimidate defenses as a full-time stretch option.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) talks with Bub Carrington during a time out in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here, it's important to remember that Davis is a temporary option for the Wizards, someone who's essentially passing through and not worth swinging the first pick in a stacked draft. The weathered 10x All-Star will be up for extension talks immediately upon making his D.C. debut, and he'll be in his mid-30s by the time Washington has to choose between his near-$63 million player option and an extension or trade scenario.

Sarr, meanwhile, is in it for the long haul, having only played in two seasons since getting selected second overall by the Wizards in 2024, and Boozer compliments the fellow big man in providing all of the composure and ancillary skills that the Frenchman is short on.

They, along with Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley and the rest of the draftees lay at the core of the squad's new supersized identity, one which would greatly benefit from yet another dirty worker to push the winning forward. For all of his peers' respective ceilings, there's no one who can feasibly fluctuate between as many needed roles as the most traditionally-decorated and dominant member of this summer's draft class.

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