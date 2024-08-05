Wizards Could Trade Newly Acquired Big Man
Former Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas is beyond serviceable at the 5 spot. The 6-11, 265-pounder averages around 13 points and 10 rebounds over the course of his 13-year NBA career, which is why he was targeted by the Washington Wizards this offseason. The Wizards and Valanciunas agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal giving Washington one of the best rebounding big men available in the 2024 free-agent class. But now, he's being mentioned as a bargaining chip.
Several NBA insiders, including ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Sean Deveny of Heavy.com, see Valanciunas switching teams again before too long, especially after the Wizards drafted French center Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are all possible suitors, per Deveny's report.
An NBA executive gave some insight to the situation in Deveny's report that explains why the Wizards targeted Valanciunas after drafting Sarr just a couple of weeks earlier.
"It is a really smart signing because it got him paid at a time when there were just not that many spots available. It's musical chairs and if you do not get one of the first slots now with the new rules, you're screwed," the executive told Deveney. "There's not as much flexibility. But this gets you paid, and the team paying you can say, 'Hey, we'll get you to a contender when the time comes.'"
So now it's about waiting and seeing who really needs a serviceable, veteran and versatile big man to get them over the hump. There are several playoff teams who could use a big like Valanciunas, but it'll likely be a while before any of them are ready to pull the trigger.