Wizards Get New On Court Swag
Often in life, you feel good when you look good. That feeling is perceived when players arrive at the arena on game days. Inside The Wizards Writer Breanna Holmes is very familiar with this as she provides us all with fit checks for each Washington Wizard player before the games begin. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are the favorites as they always come correct with their outfits.
Well, every player of the Washington Wizards will get the chance to look good and feel good this season as they have just received new uniforms for the 2024-2025 NBA Season. The Wizards will be playing in style this season as they hope to rebound from the rough season they had this past year.
The uniforms have a base of blue but has a bit of spark and flame to make it all pop too. The District of Columbia is outlined in the center of the jersey within two horizontal red lines. The lettering and jersey number sits on top of that in white. We also have three red stars at the top of the jersey too. That gives the jersey it's glitter and glow.
These new threads for the Washington Wizards are jerseys both the players and everyone in the arena are excited to see. With new jerseys comes higher expectations because there is no better feeling than to look good and play good. We can expect the Wizards to come out full of energy when they get the opportunity to play in these new jerseys.