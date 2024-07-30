Washington Wizards Re-Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Anthony Gill is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Recently, the Wizards announced that they have re-signed Gill to a new contract.
Via The Wizards On July 25: "The Washington Wizards announced today that they have re-signed forward Anthony Gill."
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the details of Gill's contract.
Via Scotto: "The Washington Wizards signed Anthony Gill to a two-year, $4.78 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The contract is fully guaranteed for the 2024-25 season and is non-guaranteed for the 2025-26 season."
Gill played his college basketball for South Carolina and Virginia.
He has spent all four years of his NBA career with Washington.
His career averages are 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 179 regular season games.
During the 2021 season, Gill appeared in four NBA playoff games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac added more details about the current state of the team's roster.
Via Smith On July 29: "The Wizards have 17 players on standard contracts. That's +2.
Only Jared Butler (who they kind of need for some PG depth) and Euguene Omoruyi (who the team likes a lot) are on non-guaranteed deals.
Definitely some movement still to come for Washington over the next few months."
The Wizards have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.