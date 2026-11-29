In the midst of the Washington Wizards' sloppy 7-13 start to their once-hyped regular season, and coming off of 10 losses over their last 13, D.C.'s management team agreed that they'd seen enough. They fired head coach Brian Keefe mere hours after dropping a 116-91 loss to the Orlando Magic, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards have fired head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN. Assistant Adam Caporn will be named Wizards interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/nPuoXXjxaF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2026

Keefe mounted a 50-172 record over 222 games as the Wizards' sideline play-caller, a position he stepped into quickly after the firing of his predecessor, Wes Unseld Jr., midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

The interim took on the full-time tag while attempting to guide the prospects through the ugliest step of the rebuild, but ultimately seems to have fallen short of the team's present needs upon their stated interest in moving ahead as a more competitive unit. Now he, too, is out, with assistant Adam Caporn next up in line for the gig.

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe keeps an eye on his team against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trooping into the fall with the intended goals to overpower opponents with defense and depth, Keefe's Wizards frustrated and confused at nearly every possible point over the schedule's opening quarter. Their infamous double-big lineups refused to produce any semblance of floor-spacing or rebounding advantages, the thin bench failed to generate many points to keep the scoring piling and the stars fell short in complimenting one another, issues that repeatedly fell on how long it took for the staff to begin putting the ball in freak prospect AJ Dybantsa's hands.

Keefe was routinely questioned for his squad's poor effort and attention to details over the schneid, a sequence that surely played a part in the Wizards' decision. He's now the first coach to be relieved of his duties this season, signifying the franchise's interest in more-aggressively pursuing progress.

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