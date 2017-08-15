NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Appeals 6-Game Domestic Violence Suspension

0:54 | NFL
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games for Domestic Violence
Khadrice Rollins
33 minutes ago

Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed his six-game suspension, the NFLPA announced Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a hearing for the appeal will be scheduled within 10 days.

Elliott was suspended Friday for multiple domestic violence incidents that amounted to a violation of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to multiple reports, Elliott's defense will focus on discrediting the accuser and proving she had harassed him.

NFL
What to Know About Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension, His Appeal and a Potential Lawsuit

The NFL's letter to Elliott said it found "substantive and persuasive" evidence from its investigation that Elliott was physically abusive toward ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Roger Goodell did not attend the investigation hearings.

The Cowboys will play the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Packers and 49ers in their first six games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters