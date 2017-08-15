Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed his six-game suspension, the NFLPA announced Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a hearing for the appeal will be scheduled within 10 days.

Elliott was suspended Friday for multiple domestic violence incidents that amounted to a violation of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to multiple reports, Elliott's defense will focus on discrediting the accuser and proving she had harassed him.

The NFL's letter to Elliott said it found "substantive and persuasive" evidence from its investigation that Elliott was physically abusive toward ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Roger Goodell did not attend the investigation hearings.

The Cowboys will play the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Packers and 49ers in their first six games.