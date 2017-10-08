The Raiders lost their third consecutive game Sunday, dropping their record to 2-3.

After scoring only 10 points in consecutive weeks in road losses, Oakland scored 17 in a 13-point home loss to Baltimore.

After Sunday's game, a group of fans was heckling offensive tackle Donald Penn as he appeared to be driving away from the stadium. In the video, the fans insult Penn and call him "21 mil," in reference to the two-year, $21 million extension he signed in September to stay with the Raiders through 2019.

In the video, Penn gets out of his car to confront the group of hecklers as security keeps them separated, until a police officer gets Penn to leave.

Shortly after the video came out, Raiders punter Marquette King sent a tweet of a goat emoji and Penn's Twitter handle. Penn responded to that saying the group threw a bottle at his car, but he should have stayed in his vehicle.

He threw a bottle at my car but I should of stayed in the car he was tryna get me to react so he could sue me glad I took a sec 2 think https://t.co/c3VqxjvHeB — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) October 9, 2017

Penn, a two-time Pro Bowler, is in his 11 season. It's his fourth year with the Raiders after starting his career with the Buccaneers.

Next week, the Raiders host the 1-4 Chargers.