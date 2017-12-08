Giants QB Geno Smith's Dad Said He Received Death Threat Before Raiders Start

The father of Giants quarterback Geno Smith III said he received a death threat prior to his son's start against the Raiders.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 08, 2017

The father of Giants quarterback Geno Smith III said he received a death threat prior to his son's start against the Raiders, he told NJ Advance Media.  

Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo decided to start Smith over Eli Manning for that game, generating reaction from across the league as playersformer playersformer coaches and media questioned the move and speculated on what it meant for the two-time Super Bowl MVP's future.

Geno Smith Jr. said he was at work the Thursday afternoon before his son's start when he got the call. The person on the line said "Your son better not start or we're going to kill you," NJ Advance Media reported.

Smith Jr. said he hung up and then told his son shortly after. They didn't call police or tell Giants security. Smith said his dad told him not to worry about it.

McAdoo was fired this week and the Giants are going back to Manning as their starting quarterback. 

Sunday was Manning's first missed start in 210 consecutive games. The Giants lost to the Raiders 24-17 as Smith went 21-for-34 for 212 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants are 2-10 heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Cowboys. 

It was reported Sunday that a group of former Giants players were planning to come to the game against the Cowboys in Manning jerseys.

