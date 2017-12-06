Giants Going Back To Eli Manning As Starting Quarterback

After missing a start for the first time in 210 games, Eli Manning will be back under center for the Giants in Week 14.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 06, 2017

Eli Manning is back as the Giants starting quarterback, the team announced Wednesday. 

The news comes shortly after the team fired coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

Manning said Wednesday he told interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo that he "want(s) to play and be the stating quarterback...I'm happy he went with that decision and that he has faith in me."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan first reported the possible change Monday.

The Giants are 2-10 heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Manning missed a start for the first time in 210 consecutive games and Geno Smith was under center for New York. The Giants lost to the Raiders 24-17 as Smith went 21-for-34 for 212 yards and one touchdown.

When the Giants made the decision to bench Manning for Smith, there was tons of reaction from across the league as playersformer playersformer coaches and media questioned the move and speculated on what it meant for the two-time Super Bowl MVP's future.

It was reported Sunday that a group of former Giants players were planning to come to the game against the Cowboys in Manning jerseys.

For the season, Manning is completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,411 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

