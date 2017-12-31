This was not the 2017 the Cardinals were hoping for, but the team closed out the season with a pair of victories to get to 8-8 this year despite losing both running back David Johnson (Week One) and quarterback Carson Palmer (Week Seven) to season-ending injuries.

After Sunday's 26-24 win over the Seahawks, Larry Fitzgerald hopped on Twitter to thank his teammates for their effort and heart in the season finale. Fitzgerald said he was proud with how the Cardinals competed and how they "showed a lot of character," especially quarterback Drew Stanton, who Fitzgerald said played the last two games with a torn ACL.

So proud of the way the team competed today. Showed a lot of character all day. Especially @drewstanton, he has the heart of a champion. Played the last two weeks for his brothers despite an ACL tear. Love ya man!! — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 1, 2018

Stanton was not listed on the team's final injury report heading into Sunday. In the final two games, a 23-0 win over the Giants and the victory in Seattle, Stanton went 35-for-68 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

For the season Stanton completed 51.2 percent of his passes for 749 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cardinals went 3-1 in the four games he started.