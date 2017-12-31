Larry Fitzgerald Says Drew Stanton Played Last Two Games With Torn ACL

The Cardinals' last two victories this season might be even more impressive than previously thought.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

This was not the 2017 the Cardinals were hoping for, but the team closed out the season with a pair of victories to get to 8-8 this year despite losing both running back David Johnson (Week One) and quarterback Carson Palmer (Week Seven) to season-ending injuries.

After Sunday's 26-24 win over the Seahawks, Larry Fitzgerald hopped on Twitter to thank his teammates for their effort and heart in the season finale. Fitzgerald said he was proud with how the Cardinals competed and how they "showed a lot of character," especially quarterback Drew Stanton, who Fitzgerald said played the last two games with a torn ACL.

Stanton was not listed on the team's final injury report heading into Sunday. In the final two games, a 23-0 win over the Giants and the victory in Seattle, Stanton went 35-for-68 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

For the season Stanton completed 51.2 percent of his passes for 749 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cardinals went 3-1 in the four games he started.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters