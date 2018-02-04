The Crisco Cops are no more and Philadelphia police have decided to turn to hydraulic fluid to deter Eagles fans from climbing street poles after Super Bowl LII Sunday. It was reported earlier in the week that they would use gear oil to slow down the fans.

Before the NFC Championship Jan. 21, Philadelphia officials applied Crisco to street poles throughout the city in hopes of creating a surface too slick for rowdy Eagles fans to climb after the game.

Well, after Philadelphia picked up a 38-7 victory to book a trip to the Super Bowl, fans tested the poles to see if they were too slippery to climb, and the fans won.

So now, after two weeks to prepare for another possible city-wide celebration, the police are turning to hydraulic fluid to do the job that Crisco couldn't.

The "Pole Patrol" replacing the "Crisco Cops." Good men. pic.twitter.com/Gpi6vOMW7W — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 4, 2018

No Crisco this time. It's hydraulic fluid going up on all signs and poles to prevent fans from climbing after the game pic.twitter.com/EFR0ydZfu5 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 4, 2018

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are using hydraulic fluid. And it's water resistant, too, they said, so this afternoon's rain won't make it any easier for you to climb. pic.twitter.com/5GvI9BRhaQ — Caitlin McCabe (@mccabe_caitlin) February 4, 2018

Philly pole preps along South Broad Street this morning. Celebrate responsibly folks! 😂😂😂 Thanks to Epic Church for snapping these photos. Tag your #Eagles pictures with #CBS3! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qQ8CPfCAf4 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 4, 2018

Philly's Crisco Cops are back at it again, greasing up the poles with hydraulic fluid on Broad Street! (🎥 via Ed Martinez). #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday https://t.co/lYN3Ae9t0q pic.twitter.com/GJMfpct0As — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) February 4, 2018

Well, between the Patriots and hydraulic fluid, it's hard to tell if the Eagles or their fans are dealing with a tougher opponent Sunday.

But if the football team can find a way to overcome the odds, some of the fans will certainly find a way too.