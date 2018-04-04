Mark Ingram has made a career out of powering through the tackle attempts of smaller defenders and slipping through the arms of larger opponents who try to out-muscle him.

The Saints' two-time Pro Bowler is one of the NFL's most reliable running backs and coming off the best year of his career when he ran for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns, both of which were career highs.

While on a NFL-USO tour in Italy and Germany, Ingram decided to test his open-field skills and show off his agility while being chased by a security dog.

Despite having the skills necessary to navigate around Luke Kuechly and Vic Beasly, this security dog at the Aviano Air Base in Italy proved to be much more difficult challenger.

NFL-USO Tour, Day 2: Versatile @Saints back @MarkIngram22 decided to test his luck against a security work dog here at Italy’s Aviano Air Base.



Results: TROUBLESOME. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/WE9t34XfHu — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018

Turns out this dog has made a career out of chasing down humans of any speed and sending them to the ground no matter how many linebackers they may have evaded in the past.

Ingram has an explanation for getting completely tossed around though.

Saints star @MarkIngram22 dishes on his run-in with an amped-up security K9 during Wednesday’s NFL-USO Tour in Italy. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/ERJ09sCOEg — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018

Maybe a juke would have been more effective than a spin.