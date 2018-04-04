Watch: Mark Ingram Gets Completely Wrecked and Tossed to the Ground By Security Guard In Italy

By Khadrice Rollins
April 04, 2018

Mark Ingram has made a career out of powering through the tackle attempts of smaller defenders and slipping through the arms of larger opponents who try to out-muscle him.

The Saints' two-time Pro Bowler is one of the NFL's most reliable running backs and coming off the best year of his career when he ran for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns, both of which were career highs.

While on a NFL-USO tour in Italy and Germany, Ingram decided to test his open-field skills and show off his agility while being chased by a security dog.

Despite having the skills necessary to navigate around Luke Kuechly and Vic Beasly, this security dog at the Aviano Air Base in Italy proved to be much more difficult challenger.

Turns out this dog has made a career out of chasing down humans of any speed and sending them to the ground no matter how many linebackers they may have evaded in the past.

Ingram has an explanation for getting completely tossed around though.

Maybe a juke would have been more effective than a spin.

