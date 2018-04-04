Von Miller Being Investigated After Catching Hammerhead Shark While Fishing In Florida

Von Miller caught a hammerhead shark while fishing in Florida recently.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 04, 2018

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) after catching a hammerhead shark while on a fishing trip last week, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by The Denver Post.

While fishing off the coast of Miami, Miller caught a hammerhead shark and posted video on social media. According to The Post, the shark was nine-and-a-half feet long.

According to TMZ, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) complained about Miller catching the shark, and accused Miller and the group he was fishing with of killing the shark. According to The Post, Miller put the shark back in the ocean after taking pictures of the catch.

The FWC issued a statement saying it has received images and videos of the incident and would look "into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," according to The Post.

On the FWC website, hammerheads are listed as "Group 3 sharks" and they are "prohibited from harvest in state waters." 

