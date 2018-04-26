The first round of the 2018 NFL draft gets underway on Thursday, April 26 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and we’ll be following every in-draft move right here. Below is the complete first-round order with trades that have already happened.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (traded with Indianapolis: Jets sent No. 6, 37, 49 and 2019 second-round pick to Colts for No. 3 pick)

4. Cleveland Browns (traded with Houston: Browns sent 2017 first-round pick to Texans [who drafted QB Deshaun Watson] for Texans ’17 and ’18 first-rounders)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (traded with New York Jets: Colts sent No. 3 pick to Jets for No. 6, 37, 49 and 2019 second-round picks)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (traded with Cincinnati: Bills send OT Cordy Glenn, No. 21 and No. 158 picks to Bengals for No. 12 and No. 187 picks)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (traded with Buffalo: Bengals send No. 12 and No. 187 picks to Bills for OT Cordy Glenn, No. 21 and No. 158 picks)

22. Buffalo Bills (traded with Kansas City: Bills send 2017 first-round pick to Chiefs [drafted QB Patrick Mahomes] for Chiefs ’17 first- and third-round picks and No. 22)

23. New England Patriots (traded with Los Angeles Rams: Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks and No. 136 pick to Rams for No. 23 and No. 198 picks)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles