Quickly
- As the 2018 NFL draft rolls on, we'll be tracking every trade made here.
The first round of the 2018 NFL draft gets underway on Thursday, April 26 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and we’ll be following every in-draft move right here. Below is the complete first-round order with trades that have already happened.
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets (traded with Indianapolis: Jets sent No. 6, 37, 49 and 2019 second-round pick to Colts for No. 3 pick)
4. Cleveland Browns (traded with Houston: Browns sent 2017 first-round pick to Texans [who drafted QB Deshaun Watson] for Texans ’17 and ’18 first-rounders)
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts (traded with New York Jets: Colts sent No. 3 pick to Jets for No. 6, 37, 49 and 2019 second-round picks)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
• NFL DRAFT LIVE: Tune in tonight during the first round for instant analysis from SI and PFF
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (traded with Cincinnati: Bills send OT Cordy Glenn, No. 21 and No. 158 picks to Bengals for No. 12 and No. 187 picks)
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (traded with Buffalo: Bengals send No. 12 and No. 187 picks to Bills for OT Cordy Glenn, No. 21 and No. 158 picks)
22. Buffalo Bills (traded with Kansas City: Bills send 2017 first-round pick to Chiefs [drafted QB Patrick Mahomes] for Chiefs ’17 first- and third-round picks and No. 22)
23. New England Patriots (traded with Los Angeles Rams: Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks and No. 136 pick to Rams for No. 23 and No. 198 picks)
24. Carolina Panthers
• NFL DRAFT, PODCAST-STYLE: Get the four-part mock draft preview series now, and the deep dive draft recap blowout first thing Monday morning, from Andy Benoit, Gary Gramling and the 10 Things Podcast
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles