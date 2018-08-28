The start of the NFL season is just more than a week away and there are still All-Pro players waiting to decide on what they will be doing in 2018.

The Raiders, Rams and Seahawks are all waiting to see what will happen with Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald and Earl Thomas, respectively. The Steelers have gone without Le'Veon Bell for all of training camp. Dez Bryant is still without a team after visiting the Browns recently.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have not decided whether or not Carson Wentz will be healthy enough to go in Week 1, and the Jets have not yet named a starter among the three quarterbacks they have under contract.

On Thursday, all 32 teams will take the field for their final preseason game, and on Saturday, all teams will have their rosters trimmed from 90 players down to 53.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack will "likely" miss games during the regular season as he continues holdout in hopes of getting contract extension from Oakland. Conversation has turned into "pay him or trade him" and the two sides have not had meaningful talks in months. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports)

• Dez Bryant might wait until the regular season starts to sign with a team to make sure his body is right. (Dez Bryant on Twitter)

• Eagles coach Doug Pederson will decide on Friday if Carson Wentz or Nick Foles will start the season opener, but he will not disclose his decision until 90 minutes before Philadelphia opens the regular season against the Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6. (Les Bowen, Philadelphia Daily News)

• The Rams and Aaron Donald "don't see eye-to-eye" on his contract extension "right now." (Rams COO/VP Kevin Demoff on SiriusXM NFL Radio)

• Jets coach Todd Bowles will wait until after the final preseason game to name a starting quarterback. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)

• The Raiders are trading wide receiver Ryan Switzer to the Steelers. (Jordan Shultz, Yahoo Sports)

• An unnamed team hired a private investigator to watch Odell Beckham Jr. during the spring because it was interested in making a trade with the Giants, who signed Beckham to a five-year deal on Monday. (Seth Wickersham, ESPN.com)